A champion for New York’s workers: NYS Laborers’ Pac endorces Hochul

The New York State Laborers Union is honored to endorse Kathy Hochul for New York State Governor in 2022. Since taking the helm in August, Governor Hochul has proven to be an exceptional leader who is dedicated to all New Yorkers – especially our state’s workforce.

Governor Hochul, who grew up in a union household, has consistently reiterated the importance of unionized trades as a clear path to a solid career that uplifts workers and communities alike. One of her very first actions as Governor was signing a Labor Day bill package that enacted laws to empower and protect workers.

“Under Governor Hochul, the future has never looked brighter for working New Yorkers,” said Sam Fresina, Chairman, New York State Laborers’ PAC. “The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act combined with Governor Hochul’s aggressive green energy goals create a climate where our state’s workforce will thrive, and a thriving workforce means a strong economy. It is an unprecedented moment in history that can change the trajectory of our state and positively impact all New Yorkers for generations to come. There is nobody better equipped to lead that charge than Governor Hochul.”

“I am humbled to have the hardworking members of LIUNA by my side as we build our State back better and keep our economy moving forward,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “Growing up in a union household, I know how important it is for working families to take comfort in knowing their labor will be rewarded with fair wages, strong benefits, and safe workplace protections. Whether it’s creating good-paying clean energy jobs or rebuilding our infrastructure, I look forward to partnering with our union brothers and sisters to ensure that organized labor remains a vital part of New York’s future.”

