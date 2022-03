Ollanta Humala on Monday became the first ex-president of Peru to go on trial in a vast corruption case involving Brazilian construction group Odebrecht and bribes paid to politicians. Humala, 59, appeared virtually in the dock with his wife Nadine Heredia, 45, on money laundering charges for allegedly accepting $3 million in illegal contributions to the campaign that brought him to power. Both are also accused of "concealment of real estate purchases" made with some of the money. Prosecutors are seeking a prison term of 20 years for the former army officer who served as Peru's president from 2011 to 2016, and 26 years for his wife.

AMERICAS ・ 9 DAYS AGO