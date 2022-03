Mayor Wanda Williams on Tuesday celebrated the inaugural meeting of the Harrisburg Citizens’ Equity Roundtable. More than 40 local, state, and national leaders in both the public and private sector have been invited to take part in this new committee, according to a press release. It is designed to enhance equity partnerships across the city and develop strategies to address, and ultimately, eradicate structural and systemic racial and economic disparities.

