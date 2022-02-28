Orlando International was the busiest in the nation this weekend, TSA says

OIA Travel - Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport (MCO) was the busiest airport in the nation this weekend, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

According to the TSA, on Saturday, MCO was the busiest airport in the nation for departures with over 78,287 passengers.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, MCO was the nation’s fourth-busiest airport with more than 74,772 passengers, making this weekend the busiest in the COVID-19 era.

MCO saw 40,577 and 44,642 passengers respectively on the same days last year, which is an 80% increase over last year.

The airport’s all-time record is 90,804 travelers, which was registered on March 16, 2019.

