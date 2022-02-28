ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando International was the busiest in the nation this weekend, TSA says

By Jack DeMarco
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p1EDy_0eRUFu9X00
OIA Travel - Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport (MCO) was the busiest airport in the nation this weekend, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

According to the TSA, on Saturday, MCO was the busiest airport in the nation for departures with over 78,287 passengers.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Meanwhile, on Sunday, MCO was the nation’s fourth-busiest airport with more than 74,772 passengers, making this weekend the busiest in the COVID-19 era.

MCO saw 40,577 and 44,642 passengers respectively on the same days last year, which is an 80% increase over last year.

The airport’s all-time record is 90,804 travelers, which was registered on March 16, 2019.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

DeLand Fire touts department milestone

DELAND, Fla. — March is Women’s History Month, so it’s rather fitting that Dejah Woods just made a little history of her own in DeLand. Woods, 24, recently became the city’s first Black woman to complete the probationary year of employment as a DeLand firefighter. On...
DELAND, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
80K+
Followers
90K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy