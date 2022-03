A divided Tuscaloosa City Council voted to approve the realignment of its seven districts Monday night over allegations of racial gerrymandering from local activists. The action is required every 10 years, after each U.S. Census, to ensure the city's population is more or less equally divided into seven municipal districts, each of which elects one city council member and one member to the Tuscaloosa City Schools board of education.

