ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Sixers star James Harden has a message for people who hate his game

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RCjhX_0eRUFdOQ00
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

NEW YORK — Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden doesn’t have the most aesthetically pleasing game. The future Hall of Famer does a lot of dribbling and he shoots a lot of free throws that can slow a game down and it can be boring for some to watch.

Harden gets a lot of hate from people about his game. Some say he’s ruined basketball while others just don’t like the way he dribbles the air out of the ball while others stand around and watch.

However, at the end of the day, Harden has built an impressive resume. He has led the league in scoring three times and he’s also led the league in assists before as well while winning MVP in 2018, so he has a message to everybody who gives him a bad reputation.

“I don’t care what people say,” Harden stated. “Honestly, I really, like, don’t care at all. I know how skilled and the work I put in to be one of the best basketball players. Nothing was given to me. I wasn’t one of the best basketball players growing up. I had to work every single day to be in the position I am today. So there’s nothing that somebody can tell me about my game. I put the work in, I go out there and produce, and I try to be the best teammate that I can be every single night. Simple as that.”

Despite the negativity Harden continues to get on with his game, The Beard is mentioned as one of the top 75 players to play the game. It is a testament to the work he has put in and his ability to continue to grow and improve as a player and it’s why he was honored at the All-Star game in Cleveland as a member of the 75th anniversary team.

“Basically what I just mentioned, man,” said Harden. “It’s like a kid growing up, trying to figure out what to do in basketball, something that I fell in love with. I wasn’t the most athletic or explosive guy. I just tried to work my way every single day and now, I’m in a position where I am today. I’m still not complacent. I’m still not comfortable.”

There is still more Harden can accomplish. He hasn’t won a championship yet, and his time with the Sixers offers him his best opportunity.

“Once it’s all said and done, I’m not able to play no more, I want to be up there with the best to ever do it,” he finished. “Top 75 is a great start.”

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 1

Related
thebrag.com

Steph Curry talks about artists Drake and Cardi B using his name in songs

Steph Curry recently went on the Knuckleheads podcast and talked about how his name is used in songs and talks he’s had with Drake about it. Steph Curry is no stranger to his name being dropped all over the place when it comes to musical artists. The Bay Area basketball star has featured in many songs over his years with the Golden State Warriors.
MUSIC
ClutchPoints

Key reason James Harden wanted out of Brooklyn, revealed

It’s all water under the bridge at this point, but it seems like we we shall continue learning more about the unceremonious end to the Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden Big 3 era in Brooklyn. Harden is of course in Philadelphia, where the 76ers are 3-0 in his...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
CinemaBlend

Amid Michael Jordan's Feud With Scottie Pippen, Shaquille O'Neal Wants Him To Sit Down With A Former NBA Rival

NBA legend Michael Jordan currently finds himself in the midst of a (one-sided) feud with former teammate Scottie Pippen. The retired small forward called out Jordan in his new memoir, which included a number of pointed statements. Among them was the assertion that His Airness “ruined” basketball. Many have since weighed in on the matter, but it would seem at least one b-ball great is thinking about another of MJ’s famous relationships. Apparently, amid the drama, Shaquille O'Neal wants to set up a meeting between the Bulls great and one of his biggest on-court rivals.
NBA
Distractify

‘RHOM’ Star Larsa Pippen Says Scottie Pippen Is Jealous of Her Current Dating Life

It looks like Scottie Pippen is having trouble letting go of Larsa Pippen and their 24-year marriage. The Real Housewives of Miami star and the NBA champion officially divorced in December of 2021. Although the divorce was finalized recently, their separation began when Larsa filed in 2018 and lasted for three years. The couple welcomed four children during their marriage: Scotty Jr., Justin, Sophia, and Preston.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Larsa Pippen ‘traumatized’ over ex Scottie Pippen constantly ‘punishing’ her

According to Larsa Pippen, ex-husband and NBA legend Scottie Pippen had a habit of “punishing” her whenever he didn’t get his way. “I don’t even know what’s happening,” Larsa, 47, said of her divorce while discussing the sore subject with “Real Housewives of Miami” co-star Alexia Echevarria on Thursday’s episode, going on to admit that she was “kind of trying to force him to sell” their Miami abode.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Every 'King' Needs His Queen! Meet LeBron James' High School Sweetheart Turned Lifetime Partner, Wife Savannah James

LeBron James has been in the public eye since he was a high school basketball phenom—and by his side every step of the way since that time has been his now-wife, Savannah James. “A person like myself always needs a great sidekick and a person you can rely on no matter the circumstances. And she’s that,” LeBron told Harpers Bazaar in 2010. “She’s got my back, and I love her for that.” Added Savannah in the same interview, “I just love him so much. We’re soulmates.”
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
The Spun

Brittney Griner’s Wife Reacts To The Terrifying Situation

The wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner is speaking out following the news of her arrest in Russia. Brittney Griner, one of the top players in the WNBA, is reportedly being held in Russia following an alleged incident at an airport. Griner was reportedly arrested on drug charges in Russia and has been held in country for multiple weeks.
NBA
The Spun

In Photos: Troy Aikman’s Dating History Over The Years

Troy Aikman made major sports media headlines this week. The former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback turned broadcaster is reportedly leaving FOX. Aikman, a Hall of Famer, is reportedly leaving his longtime network for an opportunity with ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Aikman is reportedly getting close to $100 million from...
NFL
The Spun

Coach K Named The “Best” Player Duke’s Ever Had

Who’s the best player in Duke basketball history?. Most would probably go to Christian Laettner, who’s considered one of the greatest players in college basketball history. Others might go with Grant Hill, who’s arguably the most-talented player in the history of the program. At a speaking engagement...
COLLEGE SPORTS
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Calls Out Dennis Rodman For His Behavior During NBA Top 75 Ceremony: "I’m Going To Be Silly And Do My Stuff. But When It Comes Time To Be Professional, I Will Always Be Professional.”

Like many people around the NBA world, Shaquille O'Neal didn't appreciate Dennis Rodman's antics at the NBA's top 75 ceremony last month in Cleveland. The Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls legend made a surprise appearance at Rocket Mortgage Arena, where he reunited with former teammate Michael Jordan and many more people.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#All Star Game#Mvp#Sti
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Ja Morant Savagely Responds To Colin Cowherd's Criticism Of His Style Of Play: "What's His Last Name?"

Ja Morant is the talk of the town in the NBA at the moment. The Grizzlies star is absolutely on fire, he's playing well enough to be compared to the best players in the league and has legends like Shaquille O'Neal professing their belief in how good he is at what he does. However, with all the praise that any athlete gets, there are also bound to be those that criticize.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Shaq’s 50th Birthday Present Is Going Viral

It’s NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal’s 50th birthday today and you’d better believe that the Hall of Fame center is getting some incredible gifts to mark the occasion. This past Friday, Shaq showed off a special gift that his friends from Swaggpack Shaq, Atlanta Street Xecs and Padgett Motor Sports. It was a brand new car. But not just any new car: It was a customized Dodge Charger Hellcat.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Zhuri James Asked Her Father LeBron James To Take Her Out For Dinner After His 56-Point Game Against The Warriors

LeBron James is known around the world for a number of things, foremost among them being his ability and quality with a basketball. Bron is dominant, arguably the greatest of his generation, with a case for being considered the best ever. While those things are all huge identifiers for who LBJ is, he is prominently also a family man, someone who is very involved in doing the best he can for his wife and children.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

84K+
Followers
129K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy