DENVER — Russell Wilson will soon be the Broncos' starting quarterback after a blockbuster trade Tuesday that sent the Seahawks quarterback to Denver. But the trade came at a cost, forcing the Broncos to not only send the Seahawks five future draft picks but also three players. Quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant and defensive end Shelby Harris were all a part of the deal, sending them to Seattle. That means the Broncos, while having their quarterback of the future, have several other positions to replace and will likely look to do so in free agency and the draft.

NFL ・ 17 HOURS AGO