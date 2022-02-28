Why is Derek Jeter leaving the Miami Marlins?

FOLLOWING his retirement in September of 2014, baseball superstar Derek Jeter entered a variety of endeavors.

Upon retiring from his MLB career, Jeter bestowed his expertise on to the Miami Marlins when he stepped on as their CEO in September of 2017 - the arrangement lasted five years.

Derek Jeter resigned from his position as the Miami Marlins' CEO and shareholder

Why did Derek Jeter leave the Miami Marlins?

On February 28, 2022, news broke of Derek Jeter stepping down from the Miami Marlins as CEO and as a team shareholder.

Through PR Newswire, the retired MLB star released a statement.

Jeter said: "Today I am announcing that the Miami Marlins and I are officially ending our relationship and I will no longer serve as CEO nor as a shareholder in the Club."

"We had a vision five years ago to turn the Marlins franchise around, and as CEO, I have been proud to put my name and reputation on the line to make our plan a reality."

The athlete added: "Through hard work, trust and accountability, we transformed every aspect of the franchise, reshaping the workforce, and developing a long-term strategic plan for success."

"That said, the vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead. Now is the right time for me to step aside as a new season begins."

The Marlins' principal owner also released a statement to the press, saying: "We have a deep bench of talent that will oversee both business and baseball decisions while we work to identify a new CEO to lead our franchise."

What is Derek Jeter's net worth?

After all the accomplishments from his baseball career, Jeter was chosen to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

He won several additional accolades including five Gold Glove Awards, five Silver Slugger Awards, two Hank Aaron Awards, and a Roberto Clemente Award.

His successful career playing for the Yankees was supplemented by his standing as a celebrity and his appearances in national ad campaigns for Nike, Gatorade, Ford, and more.

Celebrity Net Worth reported that Jeter amassed a wealth of an estimated $200million.

In addition, the site reported that Jeter earned $265million during his career as a ballplayer and he made at least $150million from endorsements.

Is Derek Jeter married?

Throughout his extensive career, Jeter was romantically tied to a number of famous women.

Before his marriage to Hannah Davis, the famed baseball star was involved with Mariah Carey, Jordana Brewster, and Jessica Biel.

After their 2015 engagement, Jeter and Hannah married in July of 2016 in Napa Valley, California.

In August 2017, Hannah and Jeter welcomed their first child together, their daughter Bella Raine.

In January 2019, she gave birth to their second daughter, Story Grey.

In December of 2021, the couple had a third daughter, River Rose.

