ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia DMV expands both appointment and walk-in service

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sdwb4_0eRUEja900

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As of Wednesday, Mar. 2, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will expand access to all customer service centers.

Currently, customers may reserve an appointment on Monday or Friday, or walk in for service on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, or Saturday. When the new hours go into effect, appointments and walk-ins will be available every day Monday through Friday.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin released a statement, claiming the change as part of his wider plan to make government agencies more effective.

“As Governor, I’m committed to getting government to truly serve and work for the people again—that starts with the DMV,” said Youngkin. “Therefore, expanding DMV appointments and walk-in availability for in-person service is just the first step to improving the customer service experience across state government.”

The news comes just a week after announcing a reduction of the backlog in Virginia Employment Commission employment claims.

Virginia House passes Parole Board transparency bill

“We’ve studied the data thoroughly and heard our customers,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford. “Although we’ve seen a shift to alternate service options such as online and mail, we also understand that sometimes you just need to visit an office. We are thrilled to continue offering customers a choice of service opportunities.”

Saturdays will remain open for walk-ins at offices with Saturday hours (customer service hours vary by location).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Richmond.com

DMV will serve walk-in customers six days a week, still allow appointments

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles will return to serving walk-in customers six days a week beginning Wednesday, but will also will continue to offer appointments to those who prefer. DMV has been under political pressure to reopen its offices to daily walk-in service after relying on an appointment system...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dmv#Virginia House#Parole Board#Nexstar Media Inc
WHSV

DMV now offering appointments, walk-ins Monday through Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - DMVs across Virginia will expand its Customer Service Center to include both appointments and walk-ins Monday through Friday. Here’s what you can expect before your next visit:. Appointments and walk-ins will be available Monday through Friday at all 75 customer service centers (CSCs) starting on...
VIRGINIA STATE
actionnews5.com

Lawmakers push to expand Amtrak service across Tennessee

According to the National Consumers League, 2021 was a banner year for scammers. Losses to fraud hit a 10-year high and cryptocurrency-related deals were one of the fastest-growing scams. Shelby County leaders looking to increase access to juvenile counselors. Updated: 14 hours ago. Shelby County is working to get more...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WRIC - ABC 8News

Ukrainian woman reunites pets with their families

More than 40 dogs and 15 rescuers are stuck in Kyiv, Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. Some animal lovers in the country don't want to leave behind any abandoned dogs so a rescue team, a part of the global dog rescue organization, Transform A Street Dog, is taking on the task of getting the dogs to safety.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Customer Service
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy