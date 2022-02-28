ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Clint Eastwood Reflected on Being a Life Guard Early in Life

By Joe Rutland
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x1Brx_0eRUEPsV00

Of course, Clint Eastwood has had a stellar career as an actor and director. Before the success, though, he did spend time as a life guard.

What was that like for the future Dirty Harry actor? Let’s see with some help from the Monterey Herald.

Eastwood was a life guard at the Fort Ord pool in 1951-52. “I actually lived down at that pool,” he said. So, Clint Eastwood finished basic training in the U.S. Military at Fort Ord.

Clint Eastwood Found Himself Working at Swimming Pool

He and another soldier were assigned to Division Faculty. That’s where the military organizes instruction and teaching for weapons, communications, and other training, to ask for a job. At the time, he thought, “If we got a job, maybe we won’t get sent to Korea,”.

Now, a Division Faculty captain wrote down Eastwood and his buddy’s name. They were leaving and a man said, “They need three or four guys down at the pool.” But Eastwood thought it meant the motor pool. He said, “So we were thinking this will be good. We’ll go to the motor pool, we’ll drive some cars and keep our mouths shut.

“That would be cool,” Clint Eastwood said. “We won’t be going to Korea but we will be in the motor pool.” But the guy was really talking about the swimming pool. This made the future actor’s eyes light up.

Future Actor Was Able To Sleep A Little More Than Others

He ended up being there 24 hours a day, seven days a week. There was a little room that Eastwood convinced the company commander to allow him to live there. He told him that he could “take care and watch over the pool.”

“While everybody else was getting up at five in the morning, in the cold air, I was sleeping,” Eastwood told the publication. “I didn’t have classes until about 10 or 11 o’clock or whatever they were that day. It was a good life for me.”

What did he do at the pool? It was his job to make sure soldiers knew how to swim. He would line up a dozen or so soldiers in their swim trunks next to the diving boards. And he would then tell them to jump in.

Now, imagine the surprise of those guys years later when they would look up on movie screens. They could tell their families, “Hey, that’s the guy who taught me how to swim.” Clint Eastwood does appear to keep on moving even at the age of 91 years old. His work ethic is one that people might simply ignore but it’s hard to do so. Eastwood has made his name in movies and keeps his focus there.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Clint Eastwood’s Son Turned Down Major Blockbuster on Father’s Advice

Any kind of Clint Eastwood advice, especially related to the acting world, is not something you ignore. Even if you are his own son (or, especially if you’re his own son). One of Clint Eastwood’s sons is Scott Eastwood. The 35-year-old has started to pave his own path as an actor as he tries to follow in the absolutely tremendous footsteps of his legendary father.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Clint Eastwood’s Son Scott Remembers ‘Volatile Moment’ With Shia LaBeouf on ‘Fury’ Set

Scott Eastwood, son of legendary actor/director Clint Eastwood, recalled a moment when things got “volatile” on the “Fury” movie set with Shia LaBeouf. The actor recently talked to Insider via The Hollywood Reporter about the 2014 film. He remembered the tense war drama’s one scene upset LaBeouf and Brad Pitt. In it, Eastwood was supposed to crew tobacco and spit it on the group’s tank.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Eastwood
Outsider.com

Clint Eastwood Turned Down Bruce Willis’ Role in ‘Die Hard’: Here’s Why

From Pulp Fiction to Armageddon to The Sixth Sense, Bruce Willis has some truly impressive films in his catalog. That said, for many fans, no role Bruce Willis has or could ever play will top his role as John McClane in the Die Hard franchise. But did you know that Bruce Willis wasn’t the producers’ first choice to take the now-iconic action role? That honor belongs to The Man with No Name himself, Clint Eastwood.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

John Wayne: Why One Star Refused to Work With the Duke

Before the death of actor John Wayne in 1979, in the 1950s, he built quite a reputation—one that led to many stars disliking him. Of the list of Hollywood stars that weren’t a fan of The Duke, Katharine Hepburn was one of them. In fact, her dislike for him stopped the two from ever working together for a while. However, she changed her mind but was quick to call him out on his cruel behavior.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The U S Military At#Division Faculty
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’: What James Arness Did Later in Life

After 20 years of “Gunsmoke,” many fans wondered what happened to star James Arness in his golden years. How could they forget the TV star who acted for 20 years on their television screens?. In 1998, a TV Guide survey of 50,000 readers said “Gunsmoke” was their favorite...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Billy Bob Thornton Heartbreak: Angelina Jolie’s Ex-Husband In Danger Of Dying? Veteran Actor Allegedly Suffers From Multiple Health Problems

Angelina Jolie's ex-husband, Billy Bob Thornton is allegedly on the brink of death. Billy Bob Thornton is, allegedly, on the brink of death because of all the health issues that he’s dealing with. The 1983 actor was married to Angelina Jolie between 2000 and 2003. Even after their split, the exes managed to stay friends.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

The Golden Girls casting director alleges Betty White was hated by her co-stars, says Bea Arthur referred to her with the C-word

The latest episode of Los Angeles Magazine's The Originals podcast features an April 2021 interview with The Golden Girls casting director Joel Thurm. In it, Thurm, speaking months before White's death, alleges that Arthur and Rue McClanahan both called White the C-word. “Literally Bea Arthur, who I cast in something else later on, just said, ‘Oh, she’s a f*cking c*nt,’ using that word,” says Thurm, who is writing a book about his experiences as a casting director. He added: “Yeah, she called her the C-word. I mean, I heard that with my own ears. And by the way, so did Rue McClanahan. Rue McClanahan said it to me in Joe Allen’s (restaurant); Bea Arthur (when she was) on the set of Beggars and Choosers."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Beloved 'New Girl' Actor Dies After Long Career

Actor Ralph Ahn, who starred as the beloved character Tran on New Girl, died on Feb. 26. He was 95. Ahn was a World War II veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy. Ahn was also the younger brother of the late character actor Philip Ahn and the son of Korean independence activist Ahn Chang-ho.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Frank Pesce Dies: Actor In ‘Beverly Hills Cop’, ‘Top Gun’, ‘Midnight Run’ & Dozens More Was 75

Frank Pesce, a colorful character actor whose dozens of credits range from Beverly Hills Cop, Top Gun and Midnight Run to Miami Vice, Matlock and Kojak, has died. He was 75. His girlfriend Tammy Scher told Deadline that Pesce died February 6 in Burbank of dementia complications. Born on December 8, 1946, in New York City, Pesce put the “character” in character actor. A longtime close friend of Sylvester Stallone, Tony Danza, the late Robert Forster and many other industry players, he was known for his big smile, big stories and bigger personality. “They make movies about guys like me,” he always said. That quote —...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Soap Opera Star Anna Karen Dies in Fire

Anna Karen, who starred in the British soap opera EastEnders, died on Tuesday. The 85-year-old actress died in a house fire in east London, her agent told BBC News. Karen's film and television career began in the 1960s, with her best-known role being Olive in the 1969-1973 sitcom On the Buses.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

420K+
Followers
44K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy