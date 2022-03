As anyone with seasonal allergies can attest to, it’s starting to feel like spring out there, and this weekend could potentially get up to over 60 degrees — as good of an excuse as any to get out there and check out what’s happening in Milwaukee. There are a number of musicals opening this week, including a Broadway adaptation of Pretty Woman and a biographical Frank Sinatra show. The Shamrock Shuffle is back, and that means meaning downtown and Brady Street will be awash in day-drinkers and green. There will likely be plenty of motorcycles on the roads this weekend, with one of Milwaukee’s favorite motorcycle events, Mama Tried, back at The Rave on Saturday.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 6 DAYS AGO