Hinds County road, bridge closures

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Hinds County leaders announced there will be a road and bridge closure.

Crews will close Charlie Brown Road near Old Port Gibson Road. The road will be closed for 30 days for cross drain repairs.

The Springridge Road bridge between McFarland Road and Jackson Raymond Road will be closed starting Monday, March 7. The bridge will be closed for 90 days for repairs.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.