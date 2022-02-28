ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinds County, MS

Hinds County road, bridge closures

By Biancca Ball
 8 days ago

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Hinds County leaders announced there will be a road and bridge closure.

Crews will close Charlie Brown Road near Old Port Gibson Road. The road will be closed for 30 days for cross drain repairs.

The Springridge Road bridge between McFarland Road and Jackson Raymond Road will be closed starting Monday, March 7. The bridge will be closed for 90 days for repairs.

WJTV 12

Mississippi Association of Educators to host mask giveaway

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Association of Educators (MAE) and Care Centers Ministry are partnering to donate K95 masks to the families who receive nutrition assistance from the ministry. The giveaway will be held on Wednesday, March 9, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at MAE’s parking lot on President Street in Jackson. In […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Country Fisherman struggling to stay open

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Business has been tough for many restaurants in Jackson throughout the coronavirus pandemic, including Country Fisherman. The restaurant has been a staple in the community for years, but business has been slower than usual. Representative Ronnie Crudup Jr. posted about the restaurant on Facebook and asked the community to show support […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

149 new coronavirus cases, 35 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 149 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi, along with 35 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Monday, March 8. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 791,966 with 12,206 deaths. Cumulative Cases and Deaths […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Madison County Schools end COVID-19 restrictions

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County Schools Superintendent Charlotte Seals announced changes to the district’s COVID-19 policy. According to Seals, the Board of Education voted on Monday, March 7 to end the COVID-19 restrictions. Visitors will be allowed at schools for lunch, programs and activities. Quarantine will no longer be required following exposure to COVID-19. […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

TEC receives grant to expand access in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – TEC, a rural broadband provider in Mississippi, received a federal grant from the Community Connect Grant program. The funds will be used to deliver access to Gigabit speed internet to Jasper County. TEC has previously invested in the area’s broadband infrastructure, and this grant allows TEC to extend that service […]
JASPER COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

