Teenager pronounced dead in Kirkwood car accident
KIRKWOOD, NY – The New York State Police are reporting the death of a minor after a serious car crash in Kirkwood Sunday.
At around 4:30 in the afternoon, police and other agencies responded to a single vehicle crash off Interstate 81 South at the Exit 1 off ramp.
Inside the car was the driver, 40 year-old Andrew Morley of Windsor, as well as a 14 year-old boy and a 12 year-old girl, also of Windsor.
All three were take to Wilson Hospital with serious injuries. The 14 year-old was later pronounced dead.
The crash remains under investigation.
