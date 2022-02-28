ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirkwood, NY

Teenager pronounced dead in Kirkwood car accident

By Emily Venuti
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zetIk_0eRUDtCO00

KIRKWOOD, NY – The New York State Police are reporting the death of a minor after a serious car crash in Kirkwood Sunday.

At around 4:30 in the afternoon, police and other agencies responded to a single vehicle crash off Interstate 81 South at the Exit 1 off ramp.

Inside the car was the driver, 40 year-old Andrew Morley of Windsor, as well as a 14 year-old boy and a 12 year-old girl, also of Windsor.

All three were take to Wilson Hospital with serious injuries. The 14 year-old was later pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 5

Related
News Channel 34

Gunshots fired at Destiny USA Saturday evening

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) Syracuse Police says at least one gunshot was fired inside Destiny USA mall Saturday night.   Syracuse Police Lt. Matt Malinowski tells NewsChannel 9 that just before 7:00 p.m. there was a fight involving several males in the Commons area, located at the lowest level in the center of the mall. During the […]
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kirkwood, NY
Crime & Safety
Kirkwood, NY
Accidents
City
Windsor, NY
City
Kirkwood, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The New York State Police#Wilson Hospital#Wivt Newschannel 34
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
News Channel 34

New York gas hit highest price on record

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Overnight, gas prices hit record-breaking levels across New York State. AAA Western and Central New York confirmed that all gas prices at a local, state and national level surpassed the highest prices previously set during the recession in July of 2008 on March 8. According to AAA, the price of gas […]
TRAFFIC
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
677K+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy