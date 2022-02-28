ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ector County, TX

ECISD launches Choice School survey

By Erica Miller
 8 days ago

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Ector County ISD leaders are in the process of evaluating the Choice School options available to students, and the district would like to know what types of new school choice programs parents may want.

ECISD has set up a short survey for parents. The survey is available in English and Spanish . After filling out the survey, parents are invited to join in one of the live discussions of ECISD’s Choice Schools program.

The first discussion will take place at 6:30 p.m. February 28 at the Odessa High School Performing Arts Center. The second meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. March 1 at Permian High School.  Additionally, a virtual meeting will begin at 7:00 p.m. March 2. If you would like to attend the virtual meeting, please contact your child’s principal for the Zoom meeting link.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

