Meal A Day menu for February 28 – March 4

Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Recommendations for the Garden: March. Often, tomato and pepper plants started outdoors from seed will grow so quickly they will catch up with commercial plants in size within a few weeks. For many gardeners, this is the only way to obtain rare or heirloom varieties. But because this has been a winter with erratic weather patterns, it’s best to keep an eye on young tomato transplants so that they may be covered if the threat of a late frost occurs.

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO