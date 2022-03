FREEHOLD – As if Bruce Springsteen was not already leaving enough of a legacy in his hometown of Freehold Borough, now he will leave one in brick and mortar. The Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music at Monmouth University, West Long Branch, in collaboration with Freehold Borough municipal officials, have announced a plan to renovate the Freehold Fire Department headquarters, 49 W. Main St., and turn it into My Hometown: The Bruce Springsteen Story Center.

