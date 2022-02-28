Brooks & Dunn Announce Dates for Reboot 2022 Tour

Brooks & Dunn are together again! The award-winning duo announced that they will be hitting the road for their Rebootr 2022 Tour.

The 19 date trek will kick off on May 5 in Evansville, Indiana, making stops in Knoxville, Jacksonville, Greenville, San Antonio, and Nashville before wrapping on June 25 in Detroit, Michigan. Joining the legendary duo on the road will be Gabby Barrett, Jordan Davis, Riley Green, Walker Hayes, Tenille Townes, Jon Pardi, and more on select dates. (See tour dates below)

“Last year we fired up the buses and ‘let it roll’ again,” shared Kix Brooks. “Thanks for reminding us how you guys can shake every stage we walk on to…damn, it feels good to be back with ya! Bring it! We’ll meet you there!”

“It is our full intent to step onto the stage each night and throw down like the wildest honky tonk you’ve never been to…yet,” added Ronnie Dunn. “Don’t be concerned about the mess left afterwards, y’all just enjoy yourselves and we’ll worry about that later.”

In 2021 Brooks & Dunn undertook their first nationwide tour in ten years with their anticipated The Reboot 2021 Tour, as well as wrapped their successful and the longest-running country residency in Las Vegas, REBA, BROOKS & DUNN: Together in Vegas.

REBOOT 2022 TOUR Official Dates:

5/5/22 Evansville, IN – w/ Jon Pardi, Tyler Booth

5/6/22 Grand Rapids, MI – w/ Jon Pardi, Tyler Booth

5/12/22 Brandon, MS – w/ Walker Hayes, Morgan Wade

5/13/22 Huntsville, AL – w/ Walker Hayes, Morgan Wade

5/14/22 Knoxville, TN – w/ Walker Hayes, Morgan Wade

5/20/22 Wichita, KS – w/ Jordan Davis, Jackson Dean

5/21/22 Tulsa, OK – w/ Riley Green, Jackson Dean

5/22/22 Springfield, MO – w/ Jordan Davis, Jackson Dean

6/3/22 Estero, FL – w/ Gabby Barrett, King Calaway

6/4/22 Jacksonville, FL – w/ Gabby Barrett, King Calaway

6/9/22 Lafayette, LA – w/ Jordan Davis, Dillon Carmichael

6/10/22 Bossier City, LA – w/ Jordan Davis, Dillon Carmichael

6/11/22 San Antonio, TX – w/ Jordan Davis, Dillon Carmichael

6/16/22 Savannah, GA – w/ Jordan Davis, Tyler Braden

6/17/22 Greenville, SC – w/ Jordan Davis, Tyler Braden

6/18/22 Nashville, TN – w/ TBD, Tyler Braden*

6/23/22 Charleston, WV – w/ TBD, Tenille Townes

6/24/22 Toledo, OH – w/ TBD, Tenille Townes

6/25/22 Detroit, MI – w/ TBD, Tenille Townes

*On Sale date is March 18

