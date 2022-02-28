ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Lubbock woman killed after Abilene hotel shooting

By Caitlyn Rooney
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eAIxB_0eRUDPui00

ABILENE, Texas — A Lubbock woman died after she was shot by a man who then killed himself at an Abilene hotel Sunday, according to police .

Authorities said Chyanne Villarreal, 24, was taken off life support Monday morning.

Abilene Police responded just after 6:00 a.m. Sunday to a hotel near the 3500 block of West Lake Road. A male was found dead, with Villarreal, who was in critical condition at the time.

Villarreal was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, where she died.

Police said the male was identified as Sedrick Braxton Jr., 30, of Cleveland, Ohio. Authorities said Braxton shot Villarreal and then shot himself.

This investigation is ongoing, according to the Abilene Police Department.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Lubbock, TX
Crime & Safety
Abilene, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
City
Abilene, TX
Abilene, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Mexican murder suspect removed by ICE for fourth time

LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents from the Enforcement and Removal Office in Harlingen removed a man from the United States that is wanted for homicide in Mexico. Rafael Silverio Rojas Estefania, a 26-year-old Mexican national, was transported back to Mexican authorities on Thursday, March 3 at the Lincoln/Juarez Bridge in […]
LAREDO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Abilene Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
971K+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy