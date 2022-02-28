The Academy Theater Will Begin Showing First-Run Movies

**** I once heard a film critic say all great movies are about being a human being who loves other human beings. That holds true in After Yang, but the film is also about being a being who loves other beings, human or not. Set in an unspecified future, it chronicles the quiet grief of Jake (Colin Farrell) and Kyra (Jodie Turner-Smith), who are mourning the death of their robotic “son,” Yang (Justin H. Min). Jake believes Yang can be revived, but he’s more interested in using a device called a reader to immerse himself in Yang’s experiences—including his secret romance with a clone named Ada (Haley Lu Richardson). Ada’s longing and loneliness haunt After Yang—your heart shatters as you watch her hold it together, even when her eyes threaten to unleash a sea of tears—but somehow, the film leaves you burning with hope. Adapting a short story by Alexander Weinstein, writer-director Kogonada (Columbus) fuses his deeply felt screenplay with sublime images, like a cosmic vista that represents Yang’s consciousness. When Jake falls into one of Yang’s recollections, a pale dot enlarges, becoming a memory. Therein lies the wondrous idea that defines the film—that a moment, whether beautiful or ordinary or both, can be a star. PG. BENNETT CAMPBELL FERGUSON. Hollywood.

MOVIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO