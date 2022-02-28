ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Academy Theater Will Begin Showing First-Run Movies

By Bennett Campbell Ferguson
WWEEK
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bat-Signal is lighting up at the Academy Theater. After 16 years of showing second-run movies, the Academy Theater will go first run on Friday, March 4, with the opening of The Batman, which stars Robert Pattinson as the perpetually tormented Bruce Wayne. “We believe this shift to screening...

