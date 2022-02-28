Indian River Shopping Center in Virginia Beach sold for $6 million

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Indian River Shopping Center in Virginia Beach has been sold for $6 million.

The center on S. Military Highway, home to Burlington Coat Factory, Food Lion and It’s Fashion Metro, as well as locally-owned One Price Cleaners, was recently purchased by JFS Real Estate, LLC. The center was listed for sale back in March 2021.

The 128,017 square foot center in the College Park submarket of Virginia Beach is within close proximity to the heavily traveled intersection of S. Military Highway and Indian River Road.

