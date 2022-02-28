This May Seem Totally Harmless, But It’s Illegal In Massachusetts

I remember back in the Fall of 2010 when my wife and I started looking at homes in Berkshire County. Up to that point, we had lived on the third floor (the maid's quarters) of a big colonial house which was turned into four apartments in the town of Lee. It certainly was a small living space with some interesting features including an open shower. The tub was wide open. There wasn't a shower curtain, or a shower door, nothing. So, if anybody walked in on either of us taking a shower, they would see us doing our business. Plus, each of us had to hold the showerhead when bathing as there wasn't any place to mount the head. Oh, the good old apartment days. We stayed at that location for five years as the rent was very affordable and we loved the location. Plus, the apartment had a certain charm to it.

