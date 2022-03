Q: My daughter had to take antibiotics, and they seem to have given her some tummy issues. Can probiotics help restore gut balance?. A: Antibiotics can kill both good and bad bacteria in your child’s gut. This may throw your child’s gut microbiome out of balance. The microbiome is made up of the microscopic organisms — bacteria, fungi, viruses and parasites — that live in our bodies.

