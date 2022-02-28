History of Raspberry Pi #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

TL;DR: The Raspberry Pi and Arduino Bootcamp Bundle is on sale for £22.40, saving you 96% on list price. Even if you have no experience, the five-course Raspberry Pi and Arduino bootcamp will help you get started learning about programming and robotics. It’s designed for complete beginners and walks you through Robot Operating System (ROS) basics first and foremost so that you can create powerful and scalable robot applications. Then you can apply those skills in the Raspberry Pi For Beginners and Arduino for Beginners courses. Each course is hands-on and takes you step by step through the basics of your first projects.

COMPUTERS ・ 8 DAYS AGO