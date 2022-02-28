ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
History of Raspberry Pi #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

Cover picture for the articleHow are you celebrating Raspberry Pi’s 10th birthday? Raspberry Pi released this...

Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi Submarine Takes the Plunge in Maiden Voyage

Sometimes it just takes one clever maker to make waves in the Raspberry Pi community and this week that maker appears to be Reddit user Yeclek. In a recent thread shared to the Raspberry Pi subreddit, they unveiled a custom Raspberry Pi-powered ROV submarine project. Using our favorite SBC, this custom submarine adds a whole new perspective to underwater exploration.
TECHNOLOGY
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi Competitor Ranks Swell With Orange Pi 4 LTS

A new version of the Orange Pi, one of the Raspberry Pi competitor boards built around the hexa-core Arm-based Rockchip RK3399 SoC and with a distinctive Wi-Fi antenna, is now available for pre-order, with prices starting from $55, as spotted by CNX-Software. The Orange Pi 4 LTS (not Long-Term Support,...
TECHNOLOGY
GeekyGadgets

Raspberry Pi celebrates its 10th birthday

10 years ago the Raspberry Pi Foundation started shipping very first mini PC computers. Created to help inspire young people to reimagine the role of technology in their lives. What started as a reinvention of a low-cost computer has blossomed into a huge worldwide community of millions of people of all ages and backgrounds.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Argon EON Review: Turns Raspberry Pi Into a NAS

A Solid $150 barebones NAS that is easy to build and all powered by the Raspberry Pi 4. Argon Forty loves releasing cases with names that have permutations of the word “ONE.” So far we’ve had the Argon ONE (and M.2), NEO and now we have the EON. But rather than another wedge shaped Raspberry Pi case bound for our desktop, the EON is bound for our living room, office or small business where it helps turn your Pi into a network-attached storage drive (NAS).
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Roland MT-32 Reborn With Raspberry Pi

The Roland MT-32, you’ll no doubt remember, was a MIDI synthesizer first released in 1987 that became an early standard in computer music - being used to create the complete scores for several videogames from the likes of Sierra On-Line and Lucasfilm Games. Retro PC audio hardware is now highly sought after and this translates to high prices. One thing the Raspberry Pi is good at, is breathing life into the retro hardware scene and now, a British engineer has recreated the MT-32, in a much smaller case, using a Raspberry Pi Zero 2W.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Raspberry Pi at 10: The tiny computer with a giant impact

Ten years ago, ZDNet wrote about a rather unusual new piece of hardware. Not an expensive Windows PCs or Apple iPad, but a cheap, ARM-based Linux computer without a keyboard or screen – and one that sold out as soon as it was launched. While creators of the Raspberry...
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi Pico Controls LEDs with Joystick Input

Finding the suitable input module is often a critical part of Raspberry Pi project design. Whether you’re using buttons, switches, or potentiometers, a nice input module can give your project the professional finish it needs. Today we’re sharing a helpful project from Vernon with NerdCave, demonstrating how easy it is to use the Raspberry Pi Pico to accept and use input from a joystick module.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi HAT Brings 5G To Your Projects

No, no, no, this isn’t a fifth-generation Raspberry Pi, no matter how appealing that thought is, it’s a 5G development module allowing your Raspberry Pi 4 (or compatible) board to communicate via the new high-speed cell data network. Credit to CNX Software for discovering it. The developmental add-on,...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Install and Set Up Home Assistant on Raspberry Pi for Home Automation

Almost all smart home devices you buy require you to install an app, sign up, and connect them to the internet cloud server before you can start controlling them. Although cloud services are more convenient, they also store your activity data, such as when, where, or how you use your devices, and may have privacy issues.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi Alternative Banana Pi Reveals Powerful New Board

Banana Pi has revealed a new board in its BPI-R2 Pro category. In the style of the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3 the new board requires a carrier board to break out all of the ports on offer. The compute module comes with a powerful eight-core processor, up to 8GB of RAM and 32GB eMMC, while the carrier board includes some interesting breakout options.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

How To Run Long-running Scripts on a Raspberry Pi

When I first got started with a Raspberry Pi, I would often use it to tackle some long running scripts - like the continuous monitoring of a video feed, or a small script that gathered data from the web. The problem I faced was how to stay connected to the Pi long enough so that the script wouldn’t terminate.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

Create a 4K Dual Monitor Setup With Raspberry Pi

If you have a Raspberry Pi 4 or Pi 400, you may well have noticed that it features not one but two micro-HDMI video output ports. With a couple of suitable cables, this means that you can hook your Raspberry Pi up to a dual monitor setup. You can even use two 4K monitors and output 4K video to both at up to 30Hz (fps), or up to 60Hz at a lower resolution.
COMPUTERS
AOL Corp

This Raspberry Pi and Arduino bootcamp bundle is on sale for 96% off

TL;DR: The Raspberry Pi and Arduino Bootcamp Bundle is on sale for £22.40, saving you 96% on list price. Even if you have no experience, the five-course Raspberry Pi and Arduino bootcamp will help you get started learning about programming and robotics. It’s designed for complete beginners and walks you through Robot Operating System (ROS) basics first and foremost so that you can create powerful and scalable robot applications. Then you can apply those skills in the Raspberry Pi For Beginners and Arduino for Beginners courses. Each course is hands-on and takes you step by step through the basics of your first projects.
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

Beagle Pi Raspberry Pi emulator can help during stock shortages

With semiconductor shortages effecting the availability of Raspberry Pi mini PC systems. Sequent Microsystems has taken to Kickstarter this month to launch their Beagle Pi Raspberry Pi emulator. Designed to enable your Raspberry Pi software to run using your favourite hats with the Beaglebone Black. The BeagleBone Black is a...
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi Cassette Player Reads NFC Cards to Choose Albums

With most media digitized nowadays, the experience of picking up a physical album and interacting with a stereo to change the music is quickly becoming a thing of the past. However, despite the user-friendly interface of most music streaming platforms, the Raspberry Pi community has stepped forward to recreate the old school process—albeit with a modern twist. This cassette player project from Reddit user Waymonster doesn’t just play cassettes; he’s fitted it with an NFC reader to select an album by reading custom NFC cards.
NFL
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi 64-bit Armbian Gets New Release

Armbian, a community-run Linux distro that supports over 100 Arm- and X86-based SBCs, has announced a new version, 22.02, and there's an optimized image ready to be installed on your Raspberry Pi. Armbian takes a ‘mainline first’ approach to Linux, attempting to unify the experience across many different boards, each...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

What Can You Do With the 64-Bit Version of Raspberry Pi OS?

The 64-bit version of the official Raspberry Pi OS (previously known as Raspbian) operating system is now available to install using the standard Raspberry Pi Imager tool. But why should you opt to use it rather than the standard 32-bit operating system?. Here, we will take a look at the...
COMPUTERS

