Just look at Troy Aikman. Although the former NFL Hall of Famer retired years ago, he still looks like he could take a snap or two with the Dallas Cowboys. The 55-year-old Troy Aikman keeps in shape, but he wants you to know he’ll pop a cold one. That’s the way life should be. And that’s sort of a good advertising campaign — drink like Troy Aikman.

NFL ・ 17 MINUTES AGO