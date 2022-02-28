ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google Will Give The Google Phone Dialer A Proper Revamp

By Arthur Brown
Android Headlines
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndroid 12 really shook up Android as we knew it, and it led Google to revamp most of its apps for Material You. The Google phone app got a revamp last year for this very reason. However, Google is going to bring further changes to this app and its...

www.androidheadlines.com

