Google Will Give The Google Phone Dialer A Proper Revamp

Google hyped the Pixel 6's Magic Eraser when it first launched the phones last year, making it sound like it was an unprecedented technology. However, Samsung debuted a similar Object Eraser option with the Galaxy S21 series in early 2021, which it eventually rolled out to other Galaxy phones too. With the S22 series, the company has further improved the feature by adding support for removing reflections and shadows. It was presumed that these enhancements would remain exclusive to the Korean giant's latest flagship phones for a while before being rolled out to older Galaxy devices as a part of the One UI 4.1 update. Now, it looks like Samsung is already rolling out a Photo Editor update to bring the option to its existing devices, separate from a system update.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO