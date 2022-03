While ADHD manifests differently for each person, it is safe to say that having a short attention span seems to be a universal characteristic of most everyone with ADHD. As a professional organizer, I manage my own ADHD and stay organized much more consistently today than I did in my early 20’s. That’s because I know myself better than I did back then. Success comes partly through understanding yourself and figuring out what works best for your unique tendencies and behavior patterns.

