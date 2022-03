If you were or are a fan of the TV show 1883 that was a prequel to Yellowstone then you might already know that some of the episodes of the show were filmed in Ft. Worth. What you might not know is there is now there is an 1883 exhibit you don't want to miss and a saloon featured in the show that is a real restaurant you'll want to check out too.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO