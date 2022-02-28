MSCS Board Member Stephanie Love suffers from stroke

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools Board Member Stephanie Love suffered from a stroke on Saturday, February 26, according to a family spokesperson.

She is currently hospitalized and undergoing tests and treatment.

Currently serving as the Co-Chair of the Community Outreach and Engagement Committee, Love was elected to the SCS Board in 2014 and later re-elected in August of 2016.

Love’s family released this statement: