Shelby County, TN

MSCS Board Member Stephanie Love suffers from stroke

By Morgan Mitchell
 8 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools Board Member Stephanie Love suffered from a stroke on Saturday, February 26, according to a family spokesperson.

She is currently hospitalized and undergoing tests and treatment.

Currently serving as the Co-Chair of the Community Outreach and Engagement Committee, Love was elected to the SCS Board in 2014 and later re-elected in August of 2016.

Love’s family released this statement:

We ask the community to keep Board Member Love and her family uplifted in prayer during this trying time. Respect for the privacy of the family is appreciated. Further information about Board Member Stephanie Love’s medical condition will be provided from the Family Spokesperson, Tania Combs-Starks, as it becomes available. People who want to provide direct assistance can do so by visiting this site.

