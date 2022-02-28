Terre Haute city golf courses to open soon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Get your clubs ready, the Terre Haute Parks Department has announced the opening dates for their golf courses.

Area golfers can tee off at the Rea Park golf course as soon as tomorrow, weather permitting. Golfers are asked to call the pro shop to confirm opening and reserve tee times.

While golfers on the northeast side of town can hit the Hulman Links as soon as March 5.

The number to call for Rea Park is 812-232-0709, while Hulman Links can be reached at 812-877-2096.

