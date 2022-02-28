Knoxville St. Patrick’s Parade is right around the corner
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s time to grab your green clothes and join in on the fun! The Knox St. Patrick’s Parade is just around the corner.
The annual St. Patrick’s parade will march through Knoxville on March 12, 2022. The parade kicks off at 1 p.m.Celebrate your furry friend in the Mardi Growl pet parade
Businesses, school groups, teams, marching bands, dancers, clubs and more will fill the streets of Knoxville with plenty of green and Irish cheer.
The city invites everyone to come join in on the fun and celebrate the Irish heritage of Knoxville. All proceeds from the parade go to Catholic Charities of East Tennessee.Help Great Smoky Mountains National Park get ready for spring
For more information or to sign up for the parade visit their website here.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.
Comments / 0