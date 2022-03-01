ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Taliban restrict Afghans going abroad, raises concern from U.S. and UK

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17F7PB_0eRU5PaZ00

KABUL, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Taliban administration's announcement that it would restrict Afghans from leaving the country under certain circumstances drew concern from the United States and the United Kingdom this week amidst fears they could hamper ongoing evacuation efforts.

The Taliban administration's spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid had said at a media conference on Sunday that Afghans would not be allowed to leave the country unless they had a clear destination and that women could not travel overseas for study without a male guardian.

Hugo Shorter, the UK charge d'affaires for Afghanistan, said in a Tweet on Monday they had seen the Taliban's statements.

"These would be unacceptable restrictions on freedom of movement," he said. "I call on the Taliban to clarify their remarks urgently."

It was not immediately clear whether the plans would hamper the efforts by international governments and organisations to evacuate thousands of Afghans who had worked with foreign embassies, militaries and projects and were eligible for asylum in Western countries but still in Afghanistan.

A U.S. State Department spokesperson said late on Monday they were engaging with the Taliban over the issue.

"We have seen the Taliban statements reported in the press and have raised our concerns with the Taliban," the spokesperson said.

"Our ability to facilitate relocation for our Afghan allies depends on the Taliban living up to its commitment of free passage," the spokesperson added.

Mujahid said the Taliban's travel restrictions would apply to Afghans who worked with NATO and American forces, but did not elaborate under what, if any, circumstances they would be able to evacuate.

"We will not allow Afghans to leave the country unless their destinations are known," Mujahid said.

Mujahid blamed poor conditions in countries where some Afghans were being held while their visas were processed after thousands were evacuated, at times without finalised visas, by withdrawing foreign forces in the wake of the Taliban's take-over of the country in August.

Regular evacuation flights organised by the United States via Qatar were largely stopped in December over disagreement by the Taliban administration on who should be able to board, sources had told Reuters.

Reporting by KABUL Newsroom; Additional reporting by Jonathan Landay in Washington; Writing by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Michael Perry

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 41

Related
Fox News

Afghan women react to Taliban allowing girls back in school as fears persist for their safety

The announcement of a return to school has Afghan women fearful to do so due to strict restrictions put in place by the Taliban higher education ministry. Such restrictions include separation of men and women. Women must wear an abaya robe and niqab covering most of the face. Women must also end their lesson five minutes earlier than men to stop them from mingling outside, and stay in waiting rooms until their male counterparts have left the building.
WORLD
AFP

Taliban say no more evacuations until life improves for Afghans abroad

The Taliban will not allow any more Afghans to be evacuated until the situation improves abroad for those who have already left, their spokesman said Sunday. Families wanting to leave in future would also need a good excuse for doing so, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told a news conference, adding a promise to allow anyone to go abroad was not "continuous".
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Associated Press

Six months of Taliban: Afghans safer, poorer, less hopeful

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan has undergone a dramatic transformation in half a year of Taliban rule. The country feels safer, less violent than it has in decades, but the once aid-fueled economy is barreling toward collapse. Tens of thousands of Afghans have fled or have been evacuated, including large numbers of educated elites. They either fear for their economic future or lack of freedom under a group that ascribes to a strict interpretation of Islam. During its previous rule in the late 1990s, the Taliban barred girls from school and women from work.
WORLD
iheart.com

Iranian Man Beheads His 17-Year-Old Wife

On February 5, 2022, a man beheaded his young wife in Ahvaz, southwestern Iran. Mona Heidari, a 17-year-old #Iran child bride/mother was decapitated by her husband for running off to Turkey. The regime, run by misogynist mullahs, implicitly encourages "honor" killings & the brutal culture of taking revenge on "disobedient" women.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Afghans#Us State Department#Western#U S State Department#Nato#American
Vice

Inside a Massive Human Smuggling Ring Led by US Marines

Byron Law knew what he was doing was illegal. But the money was too good to pass up. On the morning of July 3, 2019, the 20-year-old and his friend headed out for another run in Law’s black BMW, eager to make some extra cash before the long holiday weekend. With any luck, they’d be finished by lunch.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Qatar
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
MarketRealist

How Old is Putin’s Rumored Wife Alina Kabaeva?

Whereas Vladimir Putin has been vocal about his invasion of Ukraine, the Russian president has been secretive about his personal life. Putin divorced his first wife Lyudmila Shkrebnev in 2013 and is rumored to have since married Alina Kabaeva. How old is Kabaeva, and what’s her net worth?. Article...
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Reuters

339K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy