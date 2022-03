Halo Infinite's next mid-season update will include a slate of campaign improvements. As first announced over the past weekend in a blog post penned by 343 community manager John Junyszek, Halo Infinite's campaign will see "multiple improvements." "Whether it’s addressing issues with Achievements unlocking or returning to the game via Quick Resume, the team has been working on a handful of fixes for campaign since launch and there will be more on the way," he writes. "Be sure to read the Patch Notes on the Halo Support site next week for more details."

