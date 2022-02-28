ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Mexico’s Pemex posts $6 billion fourth-quarter loss versus year-ago profit

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican state oil company Pemex reported a $6.05 billion fourth-quarter net loss on Monday, compared with a year-ago profit, driven by currency exchange losses plus a higher tax bill. Pemex posted a profit of nearly $5 million in the year-ago period. Revenue for the...

wiky.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Moderna's COVID-19 shot generated $6.9 billion in sales in the fourth quarter

Moderna Inc. beat earnings and revenue expectations for the fourth quarter of 2021 after announcing Thursday that its COVID-19 vaccine brought in nearly $7 billion in product sales during the final three months of the year. Moderna had a profit of $4.8 billion, or $11.29 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2021, after reporting a loss of $272 million, or 69 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2020. The FactSet consensus was $9.96. Moderna reported $7.2 billion in total revenue for the final quarter of 2021, up from $571 million in the same quarter of 2020, which is when the company's COVID-19 vaccine first received authorization in the U.S. The FactSet consensus was $6.8 billion. Moderna said 297 million doses of its vaccine generated $6.9 billion in product sales for the quarter. (The rest of the revenue came from grant and collaboration revenue.) Moderna's stock is down 6.2% over the past year, while the broader S&P 500 is up 8.8.%.
INDUSTRY
Worcester Business Journal

Ameresco’s profits rose 24% in the fourth quarter

Framingham renewable energy company Ameresco profited $29.6 million in the fourth quarter, up 24% from 2020’s fourth-quarter profits of $23.8 million. The rise in profits were mirrored by a rise in the company's fourth-quarter revenues, according to the Ameresco earnings report released Monday. Revenues were $416 million in the fourth quarter, an increase of 32% in the fourth-quarter 2021 revenue.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Reuters

Colombia's Grupo Argos posts Q4 profit after year-ago loss

BOGOTA, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Colombian industrial conglomerate Grupo Argos on Wednesday reported a 248 billion peso ($63 million) quarterly net profit, reversing a 12 billion peso net loss in the year-ago period. Consolidated revenue for the company - made up of Cementos Argos (ARG.CN), energy producer Celsia (CEL.CN) and...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pemex#Mexico#Oil Refining#Oil Company#Reuters#Mexican
WFMZ-TV Online

OraSure reports fourth quarter and full year loss

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – What does the future hold for OraSure Technologies?. On January 5, the Bethlehem-based maker of point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, announced organizational changes including the resignation at the end of March of Stephen Tang, Ph.D., president and CEO. In addition, the company said it will conduct a board-level review of strategic alternatives intended to enhance stockholder value.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Reuters

Televisa's net profit dips in fourth quarter, revenue up

MEXICO CITY, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Grupo Televisa , Mexico's largest broadcaster, on Thursday reported an 8.6% dip in net profit in the fourth quarter compared with a year earlier due to lower operating segment income and fewer customers who renew prepaid packages. The company posted a fourth-quarter net profit...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Place
Mexico City
Winston-Salem Journal

Herbalife finishes fiscal 2021 with record profit despite fourth-quarter decline

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. finished fiscal 2021 on an overall mixed note, the manufacturer reported Wednesday. Herbalife said it set full-year records for sales, net income and earnings per share. However, another year-over-year decline in North American and Chinese sales contributed to a 48.2% drop in fourth-quarter net income to $38.2...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Lemonade's Fourth Quarter: Soaring Loss Ratio

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Investors hoping for better news from Lemonade (...
ECONOMY
Winston-Salem Journal

Surrey Bancorp has lower fourth-quarter profit

A decline in loan and fee revenue sent Surrey Bancorp to a 21.3% decline in fourth-quarter net income to $1.18 million, the Mount Airy bank reported Monday. The bank reported diluted earnings were down 8 cents year over year to 28 cents. Surrey added $61,000 to its loan-loss provision during...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy