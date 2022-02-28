SAG Awards 2022: See all the best standout style moments

Red carpet fashion might be making a strong comeback, and the 2022 SAG Awards were certainly proof of that.

Much of Hollywood's finest gathered in Santa Monica, California, for an exciting, star-studded night accompanied by elegant dresses and stylish suits.

Actress Kerry Washington turned heads in an electrifying bright mermaid-style dress, while Lady Gaga shined in a sparkling white gown.

Ahead, check out how the stars showed up and showed out for this year's special occasion.

Kerry Washington

The actress made jaws drop in a gorgeous gown by Celia Kritharioti. Washington's look was complete with jewelry by Messika.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga illuminated the gray carpet with a deep-V cream colored Armani Privé look along with sparkling Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Helen Mirren

Mirren was pretty in pink wearing a Dolce and Gabbana Alta Moda dress embellished with florals. She paired the look with a matching headband and purse by Judith Leiber.

Nicole Kidman

Kidman wore a black Saint Laurent dress that included a stylish cream-toned bowtie near the neckline. She set the look off with a fiery red lipstick.

Selena Gomez

Celebrity stylist Kate Young gave a fun glimpse of Gomez's reel glam transformation on Instagram, and it's good. The singer and businesswoman wore a hard-to-miss black Oscar de la Renta look that included puffy sleeves and a midriff slit.

Ariana DeBose

The "West Side Story" star turned heads in a vibrant pink gown from Valentino's Spring/Summer 2022 Couture collection.

Jared Leto

The actor showed up in style wearing a powder blue shiny Gucci look along with a maroon-toned tie and pink gloves.

Kirsten Dunst

Dunst wore a ravishing red sequin dress designed by Erdem.

Tyler Perry

The actor, director and producer wore a sleek green suit along with a blue and yellow ribbon in support of Ukraine amid Russia's recent invasion.

Jennifer Hudson

Styled by Law Roach, Hudson truly wowed in a soft pink custom Vera Wang dress and Pomellato jewels.

Jessica Chastain

Chastain glowed on the gray carpet wearing a mesmerizing metallic Christian Dior suit.

Reese Witherspoon

Witherspoon wore a classy black dress accented with an elongated blue train detail by Schiaparelli.

Salma Hayek

The actress wore a striking pink custom dress by Gucci that included lots of ruching and sheer gloves.

Sandra Oh

Oh was a red carpet dream in a metallic Carolina Herrera ensemble. She finished the look with a shiny green clutch.

Venus Williams

The tennis star dominated in an alluring white look designed by Dolce & Gabbana.

Laverne Cox

The "Orange is The New Black" star dominated attention in a custom dress by Micahel Fausto, a dazzling Judith Leiber clutch and a beautiful blonde high ponytail look.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith

The power couple beautifully posed in matching navy outfits. Pinkett Smith's was a vintage piece by Gareth Pugh.