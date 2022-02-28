ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SAG Awards 2022: See all the best standout style moments

Red carpet fashion might be making a strong comeback, and the 2022 SAG Awards were certainly proof of that.

Much of Hollywood's finest gathered in Santa Monica, California, for an exciting, star-studded night accompanied by elegant dresses and stylish suits.

Actress Kerry Washington turned heads in an electrifying bright mermaid-style dress, while Lady Gaga shined in a sparkling white gown.

Ahead, check out how the stars showed up and showed out for this year's special occasion.

Kerry Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FBUUb_0eRU4F2k00
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for WarnerMedia - PHOTO: Kerry Washington attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors's Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on Feb. 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif.

The actress made jaws drop in a gorgeous gown by Celia Kritharioti. Washington's look was complete with jewelry by Messika.

Lady Gaga

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j62BH_0eRU4F2k00
Axelle/bauer-griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images - PHOTO: Lady Gaga attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors's Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on Feb. 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif.

Lady Gaga illuminated the gray carpet with a deep-V cream colored Armani Privé look along with sparkling Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Helen Mirren

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jnu5f_0eRU4F2k00
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for WarnerMedia - PHOTO: Helen Mirren attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors's Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on Feb. 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif.

Mirren was pretty in pink wearing a Dolce and Gabbana Alta Moda dress embellished with florals. She paired the look with a matching headband and purse by Judith Leiber.

Nicole Kidman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yPZUm_0eRU4F2k00
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images - PHOTO: Nicole Kidman attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors's Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on Feb. 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif.

Kidman wore a black Saint Laurent dress that included a stylish cream-toned bowtie near the neckline. She set the look off with a fiery red lipstick.

Selena Gomez

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GOkAF_0eRU4F2k00
Amy Sussman/WireImage - PHOTO: attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors's Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on Feb. 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif.

Celebrity stylist Kate Young gave a fun glimpse of Gomez's reel glam transformation on Instagram, and it's good. The singer and businesswoman wore a hard-to-miss black Oscar de la Renta look that included puffy sleeves and a midriff slit.

Ariana DeBose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TPv0x_0eRU4F2k00
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic - PHOTO: Ariana DeBose attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors's Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on Feb. 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif.

The "West Side Story" star turned heads in a vibrant pink gown from Valentino's Spring/Summer 2022 Couture collection.

Jared Leto

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HbAPh_0eRU4F2k00
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia - PHOTO: Jared Leto attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors's Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on Feb. 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif.

The actor showed up in style wearing a powder blue shiny Gucci look along with a maroon-toned tie and pink gloves.

Kirsten Dunst

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45nC6O_0eRU4F2k00
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia - PHOTO: Kirsten Dunst attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors's Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on Feb. 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif.

Dunst wore a ravishing red sequin dress designed by Erdem.

Tyler Perry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cN6F0_0eRU4F2k00
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for WarnerMedia - PHOTO: Tyler Perry attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors's Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on Feb. 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif.

The actor, director and producer wore a sleek green suit along with a blue and yellow ribbon in support of Ukraine amid Russia's recent invasion.

Jennifer Hudson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bRQZv_0eRU4F2k00
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia - PHOTO: Jennifer Hudson attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors's Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on Feb. 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif.

Styled by Law Roach, Hudson truly wowed in a soft pink custom Vera Wang dress and Pomellato jewels.

Jessica Chastain

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZwLwN_0eRU4F2k00
Axelle/bauer-griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images - PHOTO: Jessica Chastain attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors's Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on Feb. 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif.

Chastain glowed on the gray carpet wearing a mesmerizing metallic Christian Dior suit.

Reese Witherspoon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iVpf0_0eRU4F2k00
Axelle/bauer-griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images - PHOTO: Reese Witherspoon attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors's Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on Feb. 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif.

Witherspoon wore a classy black dress accented with an elongated blue train detail by Schiaparelli.

Salma Hayek

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OuVTP_0eRU4F2k00
Axelle/bauer-griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images - PHOTO: Salma Hayek attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors's Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on Feb. 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif.

The actress wore a striking pink custom dress by Gucci that included lots of ruching and sheer gloves.

Sandra Oh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U21iX_0eRU4F2k00
Axelle/bauer-griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images - PHOTO: Sandra Oh attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors's Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on Feb. 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif.

Oh was a red carpet dream in a metallic Carolina Herrera ensemble. She finished the look with a shiny green clutch.

Venus Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DwMUj_0eRU4F2k00
Axelle/bauer-griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images - PHOTO: Venus Williams attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors's Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on Feb. 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif.

The tennis star dominated in an alluring white look designed by Dolce & Gabbana.

Laverne Cox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pTY7S_0eRU4F2k00
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images - PHOTO: Laverne Cox attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors's Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on Feb. 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif.

The "Orange is The New Black" star dominated attention in a custom dress by Micahel Fausto, a dazzling Judith Leiber clutch and a beautiful blonde high ponytail look.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c7hz6_0eRU4F2k00
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images - PHOTO: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 28th Annual Screen Actors's Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on Feb. 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif.

The power couple beautifully posed in matching navy outfits. Pinkett Smith's was a vintage piece by Gareth Pugh.

