Sony Pictures has released a new teaser trailer for its upcoming Jared Leto-starring feature Morbius. In the past, Morbius trailers have referenced specific events that have occurred in the Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield‘s Marvel Cinematic Universe, giving fans a sense of continuation in the storylines. The new trailer sees Leto’s character grasp the changes of his degenerative disease, focusing on Morbius’s long-time friend Milo, played by Matt Smith. The trailer gives fans a glimpse of how both men have built their friendship and the pain they had to endure when they were young. When Morbius refuses to share his cure, Milo is unhappy about the decision causing a wedge between the friends.

MOVIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO