As long as American Idol has been on the air, there have been some truly insane auditions. It's a hallmark of the singing competition and something that fans look forward to every season. The show recently kicked off its 20th season and a TikToker that goes by the name Normandy introduced herself with a high, childlike voice, with bunny shoes and a carrot purse to match. She referred to her social media followers as "kitten nuggets," and she admitted that she was worried that judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan would judge her right away.

