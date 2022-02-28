ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Scientist Rick Crosslin shows how to make slime

By Tierra Carpenter
WISH-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s a simple science project your kids are sure to love, and...

www.wishtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
FMX 94.5

Texas Influencer Shows How to Make Delicious Coffee Drinks at Home

Texas influencer Carissa Reese has nearly 1 million followers on TikTok, and she is probably the sweetest soul you’ll find on the whole app. She lives in Houston, Texas, and is known for her coffee obsession and sharing with her followers how to make delicious coffee creations. I started following her back when she was still a college athlete making silly videos with her roommate. She blew up on TikTok for her videos showing how you can make Starbucks drinks at home, and now she has 33.9 million likes on her videos showing parts of her life and continuing to make coffee content.
HOUSTON, TX
studyfinds.org

Our sense of smell has grown weaker over time, scientists show

BEIJING — We may be smarter than our primitive ancestors, but they likely had much stronger noses. According to new research, humans are losing their sense of smell as it becomes less important to detect predators. Many people have now developed mutations that make fragrances seem weaker, say scientists...
SCIENCE
iheart.com

Rick Ross Makes Room For His Animals In Impressive DIY Video

Rick Ross proved yard work isn't out of his wheelhouse in an impressive do-it-yourself video. The Teflon Don showed off his landscaping skills on social media Saturday (February 26) after explaining that he has to "make room for his animals." But he ran into an expensive problem after being quoted a rate of $1,000 per tree to remove the towering things from his sprawling Atlanta estate.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slime#Food Coloring#Science Project#Wayne Township Scientist
ScienceAlert

Nostalgia Evokes Many Things. Even Pain Relief, Scientists Show

The longing and wistfulness of nostalgia can make a person feel many different things. Amidst the memories, both happy and sad, you might even find a unique form of pain relief. The observation is not new. Beyond boosting wellbeing and improving physical comfort, nostalgia has previously been shown to lessen perceptions of pain. Yet exactly where such analgesic effects of nostalgia originate in the brain has remained a mystery, however. In a new study, researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences tried to solve the puzzle in a truly bittersweet experiment. Using fMRI scanners to monitor the brain activity of 34 volunteers, the...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Youtube

Comments / 0

Community Policy