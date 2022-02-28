Scientist Rick Crosslin shows how to make slime

The longing and wistfulness of nostalgia can make a person feel many different things. Amidst the memories, both happy and sad, you might even find a unique form of pain relief.
The observation is not new. Beyond boosting wellbeing and improving physical comfort, nostalgia has previously been shown to lessen perceptions of pain.
Yet exactly where such analgesic effects of nostalgia originate in the brain has remained a mystery, however.
In a new study, researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences tried to solve the puzzle in a truly bittersweet experiment.
Using fMRI scanners to monitor the brain activity of 34 volunteers, the...
Comments / 0