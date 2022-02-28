Scientist Rick Crosslin shows how to make slime

Texas influencer Carissa Reese has nearly 1 million followers on TikTok, and she is probably the sweetest soul you’ll find on the whole app. She lives in Houston, Texas, and is known for her coffee obsession and sharing with her followers how to make delicious coffee creations. I started following her back when she was still a college athlete making silly videos with her roommate. She blew up on TikTok for her videos showing how you can make Starbucks drinks at home, and now she has 33.9 million likes on her videos showing parts of her life and continuing to make coffee content.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO