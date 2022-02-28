Bucs’ iconic ‘creamsicle’ uniforms making comeback in 2023
By Heather Monahan
WFLA
8 days ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Get ready for a throwback to the classic Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season.
The Bucs announced Monday the team’s iconic “creamsicle” uniforms will return in the 2023 season along with throwback games. The uniforms will feature Bucco Bruce and the original orange and white colors the Bucs wore from 1976 to 1996.
According to the organization, ongoing supply chain issues delayed the return of the throwbacks.
“Due to global supply chain challenges, we will have to wait one more year than hoped. This is the earliest that Nike can finish production of the orange uniforms,” the Bucs said in a statement .
A look back at Tampa Bay’s ‘creamsicle’ days
The Buccaneers hosted throwback games featuring the old uniforms from 2009 to 2012 but had to stop in 2013 due to new NFL rules. The league only allowed teams to fit players with one set of helmets for the season, and the Bucs said the throwback uniforms wouldn’t have worked with the team’s pewter-colored helmets.
The NFL revised its rule last year to approve alternate helmets, allowing teams like the Bucs to have a second helmet for different uniforms.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
