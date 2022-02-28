ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bucs’ iconic ‘creamsicle’ uniforms making comeback in 2023

By Heather Monahan
WFLA
WFLA
 8 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Get ready for a throwback to the classic Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season.

The Bucs announced Monday the team’s iconic “creamsicle” uniforms will return in the 2023 season along with throwback games. The uniforms will feature Bucco Bruce and the original orange and white colors the Bucs wore from 1976 to 1996.

According to the organization, ongoing supply chain issues delayed the return of the throwbacks.

“Due to global supply chain challenges, we will have to wait one more year than hoped. This is the earliest that Nike can finish production of the orange uniforms,” the Bucs said in a statement .

A look back at Tampa Bay’s ‘creamsicle’ days

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FdDwm_0eRU35Tm00
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and former Heisman trophy winner Vinny Testaverde (14) pitches the ball out during the third quarter of a pre-season game against the Cincinnati Bengals at night on Saturday, August 15, 1987 in Tampa, Florida. It was Testaverde debut as a professional football player. (AP Photo/Jim)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LHaDf_0eRU35Tm00
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Williams (19) celebrates in the end zone after his second-quarter touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2010, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C0Uqj_0eRU35Tm00
    Emmitt Smith (22) of the Dallas Cowboys rushes for yardage as free safety Harry Hamilton (39) and Mark Robinson (30) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers move in on him, at Texas Stadium in Irving, Texas, on Oct. 7, 1990. (AP Photo/Ron Heflin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vf4UV_0eRU35Tm00
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Josh Freeman (5) gathers the offense during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2010 in Tampa, Fla.(AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RP1O6_0eRU35Tm00
    TAMPA, FL – DECEMBER 05: Fans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just before the start of the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on December 5, 2010 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by J. Meric/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O7Riw_0eRU35Tm00
    TAMPA, FL – DECEMBER 05: A “throwback Bucco Bruce Flag” of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers flies over Raymond James Stadium just before the start of the game against the Atlanta Falcons on December 5, 2010 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by J. Meric/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dJhwU_0eRU35Tm00
    TAMPA, FL – DECEMBER 05: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the game at Raymond James Stadium on December 5, 2010 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by J. Meric/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mJbkK_0eRU35Tm00
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Josh Freeman (5) during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 5, 2010 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BnVrA_0eRU35Tm00
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Micheal Spurlock (81) runs for several yards during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2010 in Tampa, Fla.(AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m0vWP_0eRU35Tm00
    A Tampa Bay Buccaneer fan and an Atlanta Falcon fan try to outcheer each other during an NFL football game Sunday in Tampa, Fla, December 5, 2010. The Falcons defeated the Buccaneers 28-24. (AP/Margaret Bowles)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15IuOw_0eRU35Tm00
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Josh Freeman (5) looks downfield for a receiver against the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game Sunday in Tampa, Fla, December 5, 2010. The Falcons defeated the Buccaneers 28-24. (AP/Margaret Bowles)

The Buccaneers hosted throwback games featuring the old uniforms from 2009 to 2012 but had to stop in 2013 due to new NFL rules. The league only allowed teams to fit players with one set of helmets for the season, and the Bucs said the throwback uniforms wouldn’t have worked with the team’s pewter-colored helmets.

The NFL revised its rule last year to approve alternate helmets, allowing teams like the Bucs to have a second helmet for different uniforms.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Cowboys Agree To One-Year Deal With Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys were able to retain at least one of their pending free agent wide receivers on Tuesday. The team announced that it came to terms on a deal with Noah Brown to keep him with the organization for one more year. Brown’s been a pretty nice find for...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Expected To Pursue Packers Wide Receiver

With free agent roughly a week away, it sounds like the Chicago Bears could try to poach a wide receiver from the Green Bay Packers. According to Evan Massey of NFL Analysis Network, the Bears are expected to pursue Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Valdes-Scantling, 27, finished the 2021 season...
NFL
FanSided

Washington Commanders connected to yet another big-name QB

The Washington Commanders are searching for their future at quarterback and it looks like they might have some interest in a talented and experienced option. As the Washington Commanders continue working on figuring out what they want to do at quarterback, they keep reaching out to other teams about their talented and experienced starting quarterbacks.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Letting Pro Bowler Leave In Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to lose at least one key member from last year’s roster this offseason. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Pro Bowl punter Bryan Anger is considered “unlikely to return” to the Cowboys. “Cowboys punter Bryan Anger is considered unlikely...
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers have new trade option after major quarterback announcement

The Buccaneers knew they weren’t in on the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes for the past month, but Jordan Love would be a different story. While it looks like there is still some debate as to the specifics of the contract, Aaron Rodgers is officially staying in Green Bay and not retiring or looking for a trade according to Ian Rapoport.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmitt Smith
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Mitch Trubisky report

While the NFL world is abuzz with discussions about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and where he might play next season, there is another quarterback who might be making some surprising waves of his own. Mitch Trubisky. Hey, don’t laugh. Hear us out. ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote about...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucs#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#Ap Photo#The Atlanta Falcons#Cowboys#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WFLA

Ukrainian woman reunites pets with their families

More than 40 dogs and 15 rescuers are stuck in Kyiv, Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. Some animal lovers in the country don't want to leave behind any abandoned dogs so a rescue team, a part of the global dog rescue organization, Transform A Street Dog, is taking on the task of getting the dogs to safety.
PETS
WFLA

VIDEO: Ukrainian boy cries, screams while leaving father behind

IRPIN, Ukraine (NBC News Channel) — A boy on Tuesday was upset as his police officer father attempted to say goodbye to him in the Ukrainian town of irpin, as his family fled from advancing Russian troops. The boy was seen kicking his father’s uniform and hitting his helmet as the police officer parts from […]
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Nike
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

Bobby Wagner released by Seahawks, six hours after tweeting about Richard Sherman’s predictions

The Seattle Seahawks have now parted ways with the last two remaining members of their team that won Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014. Those would be quarterback Russell Wilson, who they sent to the Denver Broncos (who Seattle beat in that Super Bowl) earlier Tuesday, and linebacker Bobby Wagner, who they released Tuesday evening. ESPN’s Adam Schefter had that news:
NFL
WFLA

WFLA

45K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy