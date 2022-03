The 2020 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament was lost to COVID, the first major event to bear the brunt of a reality that made sporting events unviable for far too long. It returned last season in altered form, never leaving the state of Indiana. The reliable unpredictability and tension were still there, and a worthy champion emerged in Baylor, but it was a far cry from normalcy. This year, for the first time in three long and challenging springs, it will exist in its more traditional atmosphere.

