The Batman had a successful opening weekend and seems to be an overall hit with fans – however, one scene from director Matt Reeves' reboot is now sparking debate among viewers. (WARNING: SPOILERS for The Batman Follow!) One of the opening sequences of The Batman sees an ordinary Gotham citizen trying to take the train home on Halloween night, only to be swarmed by a face-painted gang of thugs looking to pull off a murder initiation ritual. Batman arrives and beats down the gang before they kill the man – but Batman is far from being a sympathetic savior, arguably frightening the citizen as much as the gang does.

