Colorado Springs, CO

Homicide investigation opens following death of assault victim in Colorado Springs

By Victoria Lopez
 8 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department has reclassified an assault investigation as a homicide.

On February 2, at approximately 6:43 p.m. CSPD’s Communications Center received reports of an assault that occurred at a 7-Eleven convenience store.

Patrol officers responded to the scene located at 503 South Nevada Avenue.

Upon arrival, authorities discovered a man with serious injuries. The man, later identified as 56-year-old Andrew Dominguez, was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Officers arrested 22-year-old Tyrek Willams on scene for attempted murder in the first degree.

22-year-old Tyrek Williams was arrested for attempted murder in Colorado Springs.

Williams was subsequently booked into the El Paso County Jail where he is currently awaiting additional charges related to the homicide.

On Friday, February 25, Dominguez died due to his injuries.

Dominguez’s death was ruled a homicide as an autopsy found his cause of death as blunt force trauma.

This is the 12th homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2022.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.

Individuals interested in relaying information anonymously are asked to contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634- 7867.

This investigation is ongoing. More information will be added as it becomes available.

