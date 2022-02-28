The Best Machine Washable Rugs for Every Room

Parents and pet owners, this is your time. At last, machine washable rugs are surging in popularity, meaning there are plenty of brands offering rugs that will easily clean after spills or stains. Whether your toddler just knocked over paint or your dog had an accident, you’ll no longer...
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Getting a foot massage from a professional requires making an appointment, driving to a location and spending lots of money. Getting a foot massage from your partner solves these problems, but unless your significant other is really going for sainthood, you won’t be getting a foot massage every day. That’s where a foot massage machine comes in.
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Teal is a trending color in interior design right now for its unique properties. Combining the natural and vivacious energies of green with the soothing dignity of blue, teal is the perfect color for a sophisticated and contemporary home. When used strategically, like with a rug, teal can accent your interior with rich pools of contemplation.
I’ve been seeing things pop up where parents are glueing pennies to the bottom of their kids’ shoes and at first I was confused. My first thought was, is it to help keep them close? But nope, the actual reason is quite brilliant. Why are Pennies Glued to...
Want a good reason to look forward to blisteringly cold weather? Buy yourself one of the best men's sherpa jackets. Whether it's a full-on sherpa fleece zip-up or a rough-and-tumble western jacket with a heavy sherpa lining, few outerwear styles deliver a bigger punch of texture and heat in a single swoop. Whether you're looking to brace yourself against a truly awful winter day or need a cool-as-hell top layer on a brisk spring or fall morning, the best men's sherpa jackets are like a piping hot bowl of chicken soup for your sartorial soul.
Looking to up the cool factor of your living space? Enter the sheepskin rug. Like structured poufs and casually strewn blankets, it's one of those accessories that makes a room feel both welcoming and effortlessly high design. Whether it's draped over the back of an accent chair in your living room, laying across the foot of your bed as a sheepskin throw, or used as a traditional floor rug, this versatile accessory is the Scandi touch from which any home can benefit. From two-toned beauties to area rugs and real-looking faux versions, here are 10 of the best sheepskin rugs that have us absolutely swooning.
Big Storm Brewing Co. is becoming the first Florida distiller and brewer to implement new technology to reuse its carbon emissions. What's happening: The Clearwater-based company announced its partnership with Earthly Labs of Austin, Texas to install two of the company's CiCi systems, which will allow Big Storm to capture carbon dioxide from the brewing and distilling process and reuse it to reduce CO2 emissions. Big Storm will install one system for brewing and a second for its distillery. The company will be part of Earthly Labs Climate Leader program, advancing research and development for the distilling industry and sharing those insights with peers.How it works: The system will capture carbon dioxide during fermentation, process and cool it, then allow the brewery to use it in the packaging process.Big Storm says it will be able to capture the equivalent of more than 1,500 trees worth of CO2 every year. Bonus: Big Storm co-owner L.J. Govoni expects recovered CO2 to make better beer. "Reusing the purified carbon will give the beer a nicer taste and mouthfeel," he said in a release.
Companies recall products all the time, for reasons that range from after-the-fact safety issues discovered to problems that happened during the manufacturing process. When it comes to food recalls, though, there’s a particular urgency in communicating the issue to the public. Because people’s health and in extreme cases maybe even their lives are at stake.
A mum claims British Airways ruined her Caribbean holiday by leaving her so 'starving' on a nine-hour flight after a 'pitiful' meal of only crisps, popcorn, celery and other chocolate that she almost passed out. Mum-of-two Amber Fisher suffers from coeliac disease but says the airline's 'confusing website' led her to believe she simply had to inform crew of her allergy upon boarding to be provided with a gluten-free meal.
Poop, also known as feces, is what's left of your food and drink after your body absorbs nutrients. If you've ever felt lighter and less bloated after having a bowel movement, you're not alone. Technically speaking, if you weigh yourself after a large poop, you'll likely notice a drop in...
Comments / 0