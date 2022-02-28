ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ciara Teases New Lita Leather Biker Shorts on Instagram in Strappy Sandals and Matching Blazer

By Amina Ayoud
Footwear News
Footwear News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19uRj8_0eRU0QeL00

Ciara posted to Instagram in an all-leather ensemble that had fans reeling.

The singer-songwriter and mom of three posted a Reel to her Instagram modeling the newest addition to the Lita by Ciara collection. The leather biker shorts fit the performer like a glove as she strutted before a forested background.

Ciara kept up the leather theme with a leather blazer on top that was also fitted. The singer dressed the look up with some bling on her wrists and on her neck and kept her hair down in highlighted waves that framed her face. The singer went for a neutral eye and a pinkish nude on the lips, drawing the attention towards the outfit.

A favorite of Ciara’s, the singer slipped into some stylish strappy ankle-tie sandals, flattering her feet. The strappy black heels traveled up the singer’s calves and sported a low to the ground heel. As it gets warmer, we are seeing more and more celebs incorporate biker shorts into their looks. The athletic wear is perfect for spring and is dressed up thanks to the leather fabric. Ciara pulls off a classic leather on leather look in a way that only she can. It’s sexy and sporty, marrying the starlet’s fashion favorites into one stellar look.

Ciara created her own line of clothing Lita By Ciara launched in August 2021 and has since become a hit. The clothing brand boasts a huge following and a wide variety of apparel and accessories from scarves to shoes. Lita, which is an acronym for love is the answer, is inspired by Ciara’s tomboyish, street style . The singer’s brand is carried in major retailers like Nordstrom and Revolve and caters to her stylish female fans.

Strut your stuff in some black strappy heels like Ciara.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TbmDb_0eRU0QeL00
CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Wild Pair Dezmun Lace-Up Dress Pumps, $30 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tyjO0_0eRU0QeL00
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Vince Camuto Alana Pump, $80 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31W4OV_0eRU0QeL00
CREDIT: Net-a-Porter

To Buy: The Attico Venus Leather Pumps, $870 .

See how Ciara wears boot pants here .

Comments / 20

El Amin
8d ago

She's still for the streets. That's why she left the party when future showed up that thang got hot aint want Russell to see.

Reply(5)
4
