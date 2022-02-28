This New Mexican Speakeasy Is Hidden Behind A Plant Shop In Williamsburg • The Cactus Shop

It’s no secret that there are some pretty cool bars in Brooklyn, and this Mexican Cantina speakeasy that’s hidden behind a Williamsburg plant shop is definitely one to add to the list.

Operating as a succulent shop by day and a speakeasy-style bar by night, The Cactus Shop brings a little piece of Mexico to Williamsburg.

Created by a group of friends who met at a Manhattan Mexican hotspot, this space is exactly what you’d expect it to be. Upon entry, be greeted by colorful walls adorned with sugar skulls, ornate tiles, and culturally-rich decor. Take a seat at the bar or step outside to an intimate courtyard where the feel-good vibes continues for the perfect space to enjoy in the coming warmer months.

Effortlessly combining Mexican culture and flavors, you’ll find delicious elevated street food cooked up by head chef Eduardo Dominguez from Sinaloa, Mexico. Authentic bites like Pollo Papa, their chicken and potato quesadillas, their Baja Cauliflower tacos, which are undoubtedly fried to perfection, and a selection of tasty flautas are all available to order.

They even plan to launch a brunch and lunch menu come spring!

Their creative cocktails, which come from the mind of well-known mixologist and The Cactus Shop co-founder Luis Zhumi, are sure to cause a stir. Their Smoky Royale is a must-try, and is served in a hand blown cactus cocktail glass that comes directly from Mexico!

From the authentic ingredients and the charming decor to the overall irresistible ambiance, The Cactus Shop is sure to set the tone for a new era of venues that blur the lines between bar, bistro, and boutique.

The Cactus Shop’s grand opening is next Saturday, March 12th, but they are accepting diners as soon as today. And they’re offering a killer special only for Secret NYC: buy any beer and mention Secret NYC to get a free Mezcal shot!

Where: 231 Kent Ave East, Brooklyn

When: Saturday , March 12, 2022

Practical information