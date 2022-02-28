College Basketball: Coaches Poll released entering final week of regular season

USC head coach Andy Enfield is locked in with the Trojans with a new six-year contract, USC athletic director Mike Bohn announced Wednesday. “We are thrilled to announce that we have signed Andy to a new six-year contract,” said Bohn in a statement from the school. “Andy has continued to meet and exceed every expectation we have set for him. In our three years working together, our men’s basketball program has enjoyed unprecedented success and the national landscape of college basketball has taken notice. That is a testament to Andy’s leadership of the program, our coaches and support staff, and our talented basketball players. Andy’s incredible accomplishments stand on their own. We are excited about the trajectory of our men’s basketball program with regards to results, recruiting, and the development of the young men on our team. We are committed to continuing to enhance and strengthen our program as we move ahead, and we are looking forward to the immediate opportunity to make another March Madness run.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO