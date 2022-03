Julia Forbess is partner and Ron C. Llewellyn is counsel at Fenwick & West LLP. This post is based on their Fenwick memorandum. Corporate social responsibility has long factored into investment decisions, and the integration of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into corporate decision-making dates back nearly two decades. But in the last few years, ESG has become a common boardroom topic as investment funds with an ESG focus have raised billions and ESG’s non-financial metrics are increasingly factored into how investors and other stakeholders evaluate corporations. The SEC has also expressed an interest in ESG disclosure more broadly and has indicated the potential for rulemaking in the near future.

