Metal Mining

Perseus Mining becomes sole owner of Orca Gold in $155m deal

By Cecilia Jamasmie
mining.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralian gold producer Perseus Mining (ASX, TSX: PRU) said on Monday that it was buying the shares it didn’t already own in Africa-focused Orca Gold (TSX-V: ORG) in an all-stock deal worth C$198 million ($155.1m). The transaction grants the Perth-based miner full ownership of the Canadian gold developer,...

www.mining.com

