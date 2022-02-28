Perseus Mining becomes sole owner of Orca Gold in $155m deal

One of the many stars of the Discovery Channel’s hit reality series “Gold Rush,” Parker Schnabel knows the gold mining business. Schnabel was born into the gold mining industry and began his career when he was just 5-years old. That is when he began working on his grandfather’s mine in Haines, Alaska, to gain valuable experience. “Gold Rush” has followed his journey to become on of the most successful gold miners on the series. He would eventually work for Tony Beets, another gold miner on the show. A short time later, he ventured off on his own, assembling his own mining crew. The name of the “Gold Rush” game for Parker and other miners is pretty simple — find gold and sell it for a profit. Gold mining takes a lot of work and a lot of money. Schnabel has found the right formula to unearthing the shiny metal and its made him a millionaire.

