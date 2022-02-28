Perseus Mining becomes sole owner of Orca Gold in $155m deal
By Cecilia Jamasmie
mining.com
6 days ago
Australian gold producer Perseus Mining (ASX, TSX: PRU) said on Monday that it was buying the shares it didn’t already own in Africa-focused Orca Gold (TSX-V: ORG) in an all-stock deal worth C$198 million ($155.1m). The transaction grants the Perth-based miner full ownership of the Canadian gold developer,...
Nathan Ryan - IR Jeff Quartermaine - Mining Director and CEO. Welcome to the Perseus Mining Investor Webinar and Conference Call for its December 2021 Half Year Report. All attendees are in listen-only mode. If you would like to ask a question, please enter it into the Q&A panel within Zoom.
PARK FALLS — Official word is still forthcoming but varied news releases point toward a big data and cryptocurrency blockchain mining operation that is repurposing the power plant of the former Park Falls paper mill. In a series of 2021 press releases the data and blockchain-based firm SOS Information...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The hits are coming in fast and heavy for Russia’s oligarchs, and some of them might be coming up with creative ways to hold on to their wealth.
A Russian woman whose husband is 'apparently' on 'the Kremlin's most-wanted list' has been sued by a company which installed fountains and garden lights at her '£22 million' home in Surrey. GSL Installations says Elsina Khayrova, 33, owes nearly £250,000 for the garden installations at her mansion. Ms...
One of the many stars of the Discovery Channel’s hit reality series “Gold Rush,” Parker Schnabel knows the gold mining business. Schnabel was born into the gold mining industry and began his career when he was just 5-years old. That is when he began working on his grandfather’s mine in Haines, Alaska, to gain valuable experience. “Gold Rush” has followed his journey to become on of the most successful gold miners on the series. He would eventually work for Tony Beets, another gold miner on the show. A short time later, he ventured off on his own, assembling his own mining crew. The name of the “Gold Rush” game for Parker and other miners is pretty simple — find gold and sell it for a profit. Gold mining takes a lot of work and a lot of money. Schnabel has found the right formula to unearthing the shiny metal and its made him a millionaire.
MOSCOW, March 4 (Reuters) - Companies and investors across the world faced Russian dilemmas on Friday as they weighed up an offer from Moscow to fast-track their exits from the country and allow them to hand over holdings to local managers until they return. The options offered by First Deputy...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. President Joe Biden had a crystal clear message for Russian oligarchs: We're coming for your assets. "The United States Department of Justice is assembling a dedicated task...
About 60 people have died after an explosion at a makeshift gold mine in a village in south-west Burkina Faso, local officials say. The blast happened in a market at the gold-mining site when dynamite stored there caught fire, witnesses said. "There were bodies strewn everywhere. It was an explosion...
Roberto Montoya/Getty Images (Canva Pro license.) The price of wheat swelled to $10.28 on Tuesday, marking the highest price per bushel since 2014. Today, some economists are concerned that the global economy could soon face the largest wheat shortage in history due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
Russian stock exchange analyst Alexander Butmanov is toasting to what he is viewing as the death of the Russian stock market. Butmanov, founder of financial technology company DTI Algorithmic, appeared on a markets-centered television show only to pull out a soda and toast to the end of the market as he knows it, according to local media.
LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - Russia's finance ministry said on Sunday that sovereign bond payments to non-residents would depend on the sanctions imposed by the West. "The actual possibility of making such payments to non-residents will depend on the limiting measures introduced by foreign states in relation to the Russian Federation," the finance ministry said.
We have entered what some scientists refer to as Earth’s sixth major extinction. Human disturbances, such as over-harvesting of crops, habitat destruction and invasive species, are the biggest drivers of biodiversity loss. Some studies estimate that the current species extinction rate is 1,000 times the normal background rate.
One of the most central solutions to biodiversity conservation is setting aside areas for nature. Spaces like national parks, community conservation areas and nature reserves are designed to be protected areas for biodiversity to thrive. The Convention on Biological Diversity — the first global biodiversity treaty — set a target of 17...
A Conservative MP who campaigned for Brexit has said it is “monstrous” that British businesses now have to fill in forms to trade with Europe.Sir Desmond Swayne, a supporter of the Leave Means Leave group, was mocked for complaining about the new bureaucracy Brexit had created.UK businesses wanting to trade on the continent now have to deal with significant extra paperwork since Britain left the European Union, its single market, and its customs union.Speaking in the Commons during a discussion about trade, Sir Desmond said: “UK aid promoted trade in Africa by making borders seamless through digitising all the...
Comments / 0