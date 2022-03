Before Kentucky Basketball flies to Tampa to begin its SEC Tournament Week, three of the players–TyTy Washington, Oscar Tshiebwe, and Sahvir Wheeler–took questions from the media about the upcoming conference tournament. For two of three, it will be their first SEC Tournament. For Wheeler, it is his first full tournament with crowds. The former Georgia guard played in the Wednesday night session before the 2020 tournament was canceled the following day; last year, he played one game with Georgia without an audience.

