A new study has shown that classical music is far from dead; in fact, some 35% of adults listen to this genre and it is the fourth most popular music type, beating R&B and hip hop to the game. It isn't just older listeners who are tuning into Bach and Beethoven, either. The study showed that around one-third of classical musical audiences are under the age of 35, with many younger listeners seeking to take a break from radio songs to tap into genres like 'relaxing piano music'. Apple, always finely in tune to its listeners' demands, has promised listeners to release a new Apple Music app dedicated to classical music, some time in 2022.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO