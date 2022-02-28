Could Old-Fashioned Energy be the Next Growth Sector?

Energy Fuels UUUU EFR is a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company that supplies U308 to major nuclear utilities, holds three of America’s key uranium production centers, and boasts more uranium production capacity than any other U.S. company. And as the year unfolds, a rosy Uranium Investing report, whose excerpts are contained in a recent article, notes that things in the uranium sector look good. This 2022 forecast means good news for Energy Fuels. The Uranium Investing report notes that uranium was one of the few commodities to register two solid years of gains amid a global pandemic, causing many analysts to predict that higher uranium prices are here to stay. “‘This idea has been bolstered by rising demand for clean energy, specifically the need for carbon-free electricity,’ the article continued. The article went on to quote John Kotek, vice president of policy development and public affairs at the Nuclear Energy Institute, who said: ‘Globally, nuclear continues to account for 10% of total electricity and is the second-largest source of carbon-free power… While that number won’t change much in the near term given the number of nuclear reactors under construction today, the interest we’re seeing in new nuclear construction coupled with the increasing drive to decarbonize gives us confidence that share will grow over time.’”

