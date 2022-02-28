Could Old-Fashioned Energy be the Next Growth Sector?

Daqo New Energy has investment grade financials, from free cash flow, earnings, retained earnings, return on equity, margins, and debt levels. Daqo New Energy (DQ) is a leading polysilicon manufacturer in China with massive potential and soft competition. Daqo’s financial results paint a picture of an undervalued company that has been ignored by the broader market. The company’s free cash flow, earnings, retained earnings, return on equity, margins, and debt levels all look impeccable. Additionally, Daqo’s operational forecast looks promising as well. Polysilicon is used in the production of solar power products made by photovoltaic product producers. The clean energy market has massive growth ahead, and Daqo is poised to take advantage of it as a global leader in polysilicon manufacturing. Daqo’s production and sales volume has been consistently on the rise, the average sales price of polysilicon is increasing significantly, and Daqo’s production costs have been nearly cut in half over the last several years. The financial results produced by Daqo along with its operational outlook moving forward are extremely favorable for prospective investors looking for an undervalued gem in the current market.
